Hundreds of elementary students learn entrepreneurship

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Elementary students in Central Virginia know what it's like to be an entrepreneur.

Hundreds of students from different area schools gathered at Lynchburg College to sell products they personally created for Market Day.

The students started their own businesses, applied for business licenses and set their own prices for their products.

"Having kids learn about entrepreneurship at an early age and enlisting these ideas of creativity and how to start a business will only pay dividends as they get older and hopefully start businesses in the city of Lynchburg," Anna Bentson, assistant director of the Office of Economic Development and Tourism, said.

Some schools received awards for their students being outstanding entrepreneurs, and marketers and for being the most innovative.



Below is a list of all the schools that received an award:



Outstanding Entrepreneur Award:

Chalk it up – Perrymont Elementary

Gaiter Danes – Boonsboro Elementary

Minecraft Pillows - Stewartsville Elementary



Honorable Mention for Outstanding Entrepreneur:

Bath Fizzes – Perrymont Elementary

B & B Co. – Appomattox Elementary

Lovey Puppies - New London Academy



Outstanding Marketer Award:

Wrigley’s Keychains – Otter River Elementary

School Suppliers – Appomattox Elementary

Jubilee Smarties - The Jubilee Center



Honorable Mention for Outstanding Marketer:

Soothing Socks – Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Snuggle Buddies, Inc. – Boonsboro Elementary

Shark Tank - Heritage Elementary



Most Innovative Award:

Calming Cube – Goodview Elementary

Mystery Happy Potter Trading Cards – Boonsboro Elementary

Happy Horns - New London Academy



Honorable Mention for Most Innovative:

Cooper’s Ping Pong Prize Shoot – Otter River Elementary

Safe Keeper Piggy Banks – Big Island Elementary

School Stuffy Students – Bedford Elementary



