Hundreds visit D-Day Memorial to pay tribute to the fallen

BEDFORD,Va. - Nearly 2,000 people have come to the National D-Day memorial to honor the men and women who have served and the paid the ultimate price for our country.

Frank Kingery, a Marine Corps veteran himself, comes here every year to honor his brother, who died in World War II.

“We really need to appreciate this country and stand up and be proud of whatever we have to do and we need to standup and praise the country and always honor the flag,” said Kingery. .

To further mark the day, several dedications were made, including the Bobbie G Johnson pavilion. The pavilion serves as a replica of the Q-huts, which were used after World War II for residential and commercial purposes.

“We dedicated blue star and gold star bricks for those who have served and those who unfortunately were killed while fighting. So we dedicated four of the gold star bricks and over 50 of our blue star bricks,” said Maggie Mitchell, associate director for events for the National D-Day Memorial Foundation.

The somber ceremony included families who have lost their loved ones and families who are waiting for their loved ones currently serving to return home.

"We are praying for them and we definitely have them in our hearts and mind, and hope for them to be safe,” said Gen. Lapthe Flora.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.