Route 29 North reopens after incident in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

The road is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

An incident is blocking a stretch of Route 29 in Campbell County on Friday morning.

All northbound lanes are closed near the Route 29 Business ramp by Route 714, which is in the Altavista area,

Traffic is being detoured onto Route 714, then onto Route 712, and back onto Route 29 North.

State police are there now investigating, though dispatchers were not able to say what was going on.

They do not have an estimate for when those lanes may reopen.

10 News is working to get more information. Check back for updates.

