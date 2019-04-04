Internal investigation of former Centra CEO finds no inappropriate behavior while he was employed

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After allegations of stalking and sexual assault, an internal investigation found no inappropriate behavior between former Centra CEO E.W. Tibbs and the woman who made the allegations.

According to a complaint filed by Stephanie Hale, a former nurse, Tibbs allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted her in March of 2017 at a Lynchburg hotel. She also claims that part of the encounter was recorded on video.

Tibbs left the hospital last year and currently works in Michigan, and Hale is seeking $10 million in the lawsuit.

The investigation, which was conducted by a third party hired by the company found that before the video was released in March 2019, there was no evidence that anyone at Centra knew about any interactions between Hale and Tibbs.

According to the investigation, there was also no evidence of sexual behavior towards any current or former Centra employee. There was also no evidence found suggesting Tibbs inappropriately accessed employee contact information for unauthorized use.

In a release sent Thursday, Centra said it will "defend itself against what we believe, based on this review, are meritless claims."

