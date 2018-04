MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. - The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday night.

He was found on Woodys Lake Road at about 7 p.m. after being shot, according to Capt. John Grieser.

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

