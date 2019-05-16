Investigators looking into string of Lynchburg burglaries

LYNCHBURG, Va. - One Lynchburg business lost $1,600 when it was burglarized earlier this week.



Lynchburg police is investigating a number of break-ins on Fifth Street.



The Family Dollar is one store where the thieves broke windows to get in, stealing cigarettes.



Store manager Teresa McKinney says this is the second break-in two weeks.



She says it upsets her and neighbors who rely on the store for food.

It’s the closest grocery store to the neighborhood.

“We’re very busy all the time. And for them to keep coming in destroying our property. It’s no telling what corporate's decision could be if this keeps happening,” McKinney said.

McKinney said they don’t have video of the burglary inside because the thieves cut the power off before breaking in.

If you know anything, you’re asked to call Lynchburg police.

