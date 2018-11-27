JCPenney's Cyber Monday deals not good enough for 2 two women, police say

Evora Askins, unknown woman and the car in which the two are believed to have left the River Ridge Mall.

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for help finding two women it says stole 30 items from the JCPenney store at the River Ridge Mall.

Police believe one of the two women is Evora Askins, 52, of Lynchburg. They have not yet identified the second suspect.

Store employees told police that at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, two women entered the store, each carrying either a bag or pocketbook.

After selecting several items, the women left the store, got into a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia license plates ARN-6019 and left the property, according to police.

In total, employees told police that 30 items were taken with a total loss of $748.16.

Askins is currently wanted for grand larceny.

Anyone who may have information to the whereabouts of Askins or the identity of the other woman is asked to contact Officer Hopkins at 434-455-6060 x 592 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

