Jerry Falwell Jr. on political controversy: 'They are all an embarrassment'

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. is putting in his two cents on the recent political scandals surrounding the Democratic party in Virginia.

Falwell is calling Gov. Ralph Northam, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring, and US Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner "an embarrassment" to Virginia.

Northam and Herring have admitted to wearing blackface, and Fairfax is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004.

My family has lived in VA since the 1600s. VA would never elect people like Northam, Fairfax, Herring, Warner or Kaine without the votes of federal gov employees in NOVA. They are all an embarrassment to VA & the Founders never intended the Dist of Columbia to sprawl out into VA! — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) February 7, 2019

Falwell, a prominent Republican and one of the first major supporters of now-President Donald Trump, has been outspoken on political issues for years. Abortion, in particular, is an issue he has strong opinions on, calling the practice the legalization of murder.

Northam has drawn scorn from Falwell in regard to the recent, controversial abortion bill, which some conservatives have equated to infanticide.

Gov Ralph Northam's comments on infanticide Wednesday are barbaric. Such extremism has no place in VA where all have the right to life, liberty, & the pursuit of happiness. I have 2 granddaughters, age 11 mos and one due any day. Legalizing the murder of either is repulsive to me — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) February 1, 2019

Leaders in both parties have been calling for Northam's resignation since a racist yearbook photo surfaced last week.

