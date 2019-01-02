Jerry Falwell Jr. tells Washington Post he'll always support President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Jerry Falwell (R), President of Liberty University, on stage during a commencement at Liberty University May 13, 2017 in Lynchburg, Virginia. President Trump is the first sitting president to speak at…

WASHINGTON - Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. shed light on some of his beliefs about President Trump in a recent interview with The Washington Post.

In a Q&A-style interview, Falwell talked with Post reporter Joe Heim about a variety of topics, including Falwell's support of the president.

Falwell said that he doesn't believe there's anything Trump could do that would endanger support from him or other evangelical leaders.

He expanded on this thought by saying:

"I know anything he does, it may not be ideologically “conservative,” but it’s going to be what’s best for this country, and I can’t imagine him doing anything that’s not good for the country."

When Falwell touted Trump's business acumen of the president, Heim pointed out that both the country's deficit and debt have increased during his presidency, to which Falwell blamed Congress for forcing Trump to sign the spending bill and former President Obama for having decimated the U.S. military.

When asked if evangelical leaders should support a leader "who has advocated violence and who has committed adultery and lies often" Falwell told Heim that you choose a president based upon policies, not how good they are.

Falwell told the Post that while some of his contemporaries initially called him crazy for his support of President Trump, some have since come to understand and agree with his decision.

While speaking with the Post, Falwell also discussed what he feels has allowed America to be a nation that's helped others:

"Why have Americans been able to do more to help people in need around the world than any other country in history? It’s because of free enterprise, freedom, ingenuity, entrepreneurism and wealth. A poor person never gave anyone a job. A poor person never gave anybody charity, not of any real volume. It’s just common sense to me."

Click here to read more from Falwell's interview.

