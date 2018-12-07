Jessie Farinholt speaks out about guarding President George H.W. Bush's casket

LYNCHBURG, Va. - We’re now hearing from the Lynchburg woman who stood guard over George H.W. Bush’s casket Monday.

Jessie Farinholt is stationed in northern Virginia with the Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor.

10 News first told you about the 29-year-old yesterday, when her friends and family noticed her on national television.

The former University of Lynchburg student graduated from the university before joining the Coast Guard a little over a year ago.

Farinholt said they did 30-minute stands near the casket, and she called it an honor to be there.

“It’s a really wonderful experience. It was definitely an honor, probably the biggest honor I’ll experience in my Coast Guard career honestly. It was nerve wracking honestly, but it is what we trained for," Farinholt said, “I tried to tell my parents when I thought I was going to go on, so they were able to watch, which was awesome.”

Farinholt has plans to come home for Christmas.

