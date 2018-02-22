Former President Jimmy Carter to speak at Liberty University's commencement

Former United States President Jimmy Carter speaks at The Carter Center on June 15, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Canadian American Business Council)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University has announced the keynote speaker for commencement this May.

Former President Jimmy Carter will be speaking at Liberty's 45th Commencement on Saturday, May 19.

The 93-year-old served as the 39th President of the United States for one term after being elected in 1976.

Since leaving office, Carter has written 31 books and has been a key supporter and advocate for Habitat for Humanity.

"I did not meet President and Mrs. Carter until early last year. I was so impressed with the president’s warmth, kind demeanor, and humility. It is one of the greatest honors of my life to welcome President Carter to our Commencement stage. I have tremendous respect for him as a statesman and a true Christian," said President Jerry Falwell Jr. in a statement. "While Christians may disagree about what role government should play in serving those in need, the Liberty University community along with all Christians worldwide are united in the belief that we, as individuals, should provide food and shelter to the poor. President Carter, both during his time in office and since, has followed the teachings of Christ by serving the poor and loving his neighbors. I am thrilled that he will be sharing the story of his life of faith in action to our graduates and their families.”

Liberty previously hosted two other U.S. presidents for commencement, both while still in office.

President George H. W. Bush spoke at the May 13, 1990, graduation and President Donald J. Trump spoke to the largest crowd ever assembled for an event in Lynchburg, history last year.

