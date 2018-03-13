Job search help offered at Campbell County libraries

iStock/dra_schwartz

Starting Tuesday, job seekers in Campbell County will have access to a new resource.

Every Tuesday, beginning March 13, at the Staunton River Memorial Library in Altavista and the Rustburg Library a representative will be present to offer job search help.

This free service will help with job searching, creating resumes, filling out applications and more.

A representative will be available at Staunton River Memorial from 10 a.m. to noon and at Rustburg Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are required. To make an appointment at Staunton River Memorial, call 434-369-5140. To make an appointment at Rustburg Library, call 434-332-9560, option 2.

For more information contact Jordan Welborn, interim library directory, at 434-332-9560 or ljwelborn@co.campbell.va.us.

