Man found guilty on five charges after attempting to kill two Amherst County deputies

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The man accused of trying to kill two Amherst County deputies was found guilty by a jury on five charges.

Trevor Ewers, of Amherst County, was accused of trying to kill Deputy Erin Karajankovich and Deputy Lt. Jason Meador.

Ewers testified and admitted he was drunk the night of the 2017 incident. He said he drank half a bottle of vodka, did cocaine, took pills and smoked marijuana.

The jury is still deliberating for sentencing.

Ewers was found guilty of the following five charges:

Two counts of attempted murder of law enforcement officers

Two counts of use of a firearm in attempting capital murder of a law enforcement officer

One count of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer

Investigators say Ewers was in the back seat of a car deputies pulled over in 2017.

Officers testified that he got into a struggle with one of the officers.

Ewers had a gun and fired three times, according to deputies.

Meador was shot in the head. He survived but now has hearing problems.

