Kroger to hold hiring events in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Know anyone looking for a job?
Kroger will be holding hiring events at three stores across Lynchburg from 3 to 6 p.m. The company has 15 open positions between the three stores.
These three stores will be holding hiring events:
- 2012 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- 7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
- 15069 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551
The open positions are both full time and part time in several departments, including front-end, deli, produce and grocery pickup. There are also several leadership positions available including a produce assistant manager, a grocery assistant manager and a natural food lead.
Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online before going to one of the events. Anyone 14 or older is invited to apply.
