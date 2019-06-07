Kroger to hold hiring events in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Know anyone looking for a job?

Kroger will be holding hiring events at three stores across Lynchburg from 3 to 6 p.m. The company has 15 open positions between the three stores.

These three stores will be holding hiring events:

2012 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

15069 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

The open positions are both full time and part time in several departments, including front-end, deli, produce and grocery pickup. There are also several leadership positions available including a produce assistant manager, a grocery assistant manager and a natural food lead.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online before going to one of the events. Anyone 14 or older is invited to apply.

