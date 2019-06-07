Lynchburg

Kroger to hold hiring events in Lynchburg

Tuesday events at three different stores

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Know anyone looking for a job? 

Kroger will be holding hiring events at three stores across Lynchburg from 3 to 6 p.m. The company has 15 open positions between the three stores. 

These three stores will be holding hiring events: 

  • 2012 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
  • 7805 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
  • 15069 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551 

The open positions are both full time and part time in several departments, including front-end, deli, produce and grocery pickup. There are also several leadership positions available including a produce assistant manager, a grocery assistant manager and a natural food lead.  

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online before going to one of the events. Anyone 14 or older is invited to apply. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.