Lakeside Drive to reopen after Lynchburg's historic rainfall compromises dam

LYNCHBURG, Va. - After being closed due to the historical rainfall over Lynchburg, city officials say the main road that goes over the dam is finally slated to reopen.

According to Lynchburg Water Resources, Lakeside Drive, between Moormans Road and Old Forest Road, will reopen to car and foot traffic by noon Friday.

Since the road's original closure on August 2, officials say contractors have stabilized the roadway and dam to allow for traffic.

Officials say that that this section of Lakeside Drive may be closed again in the future to allow crews to maintain the dam.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.