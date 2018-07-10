Landscaper offering free service, quotes for law enforcement officers

APPOMATTOX, Va. - For an area landscaping company, it's Law Enforcement Week.

All week, Southern Touch Lawn and Landscaping is offering free lawn services and free landscaping quotes to any and all law enforcement officers.

Southern Touch mainly provides its services in a 20-mile radius around Lynchburg but is willing to work outside that area.

Those interested can contact the company at 434-841-5915.

This will be owner Brandon Means' third year offering this deal.

