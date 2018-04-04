Larry Nassar accuser Rachael Denhollander to come to Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to publicly accuse Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, will visit Liberty University to give a presentation following convocation on Monday.

Denhollander was the first of more than 160 women to accuse Nassar of abuse. Nassar was recently sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison. Since the trial, Denhollander has become a national advocate for victims of sexual abuse.

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Denhollander will give a presentation titled "The Lion and the Lamb -- How the Person and Work of Christ Should Shape Our Approach to Abuse." The presentation will be at Liberty University School of Law in the Supreme Courtroom at 4 p.m. following convocation.

South Korean pastor Dr. Billy Kim will speak at convocation April 11. Kim is a well-known evangelist in South Korea where he served as pastor to 15,000 members of the Central Baptist Church in Suwo.

He now serves as the president of the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) - Korea, overseeing 11 radio stations broadcasting in Asia for the past 30 years. Members of the FEBC Korea Children's Choir serve as international ambassadors and have performed around the world. The choir will also travel to Liberty University for convocation.

Convocation on April 13 has been canceled due to the Big South Undergraduate Research Symposium. It will return to the Vines Center April 16.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.