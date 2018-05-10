Law enforcement, community leaders changing community perspective in Diamond Hill

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Theresa Mays, who lives near the Diamond Hill Community Center in Lynchburg, was among the people who experienced an evening of singing, laughter and happiness.

"I think its wonderful; I wish they would do it more often," Mays said.

After a number of homicides in the area. Lynchburg police, Lynchburg City's Sheriff's Office and community leaders said they've enough violence. Police started a new initiative called E.N.O.U.G.H, the purpose of the campaign is to push for peace and unity.

"The community's got to be willing to talk to us and call us and if that's what it takes an outreach like this, then that's what we're going to do. We want to make sure folks can tell us what's going on in their community," Police Chief Raul Diaz said.

Three people were killed during the first four months of 2018.

The latest one was two weeks ago. Andra Watson was shot in the head on 18th Street. Ricky Johnson Sr. was gunned down in front of his home on Fillmore Street in March and Jordan Keyes was killed in January in front of his house, too.

All were just a few blocks apart and there have been no arrests in any of these cases.

"We believe there is a nexus to narcotics and possibly to some gang activity. Not saying for all of them. In some cases, that's what we think we're finding," Diaz said.

Police say they'd like to see trust and relationships formed after this event to help solve these unsolved homicides.

"Hopefully, stuff like this will help us out," Mays said.

