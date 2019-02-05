Lawmakers push for funding to make College Lake Dam safer

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Lynchburg is one step closer to learning if it will receive funding for College Lake Dam.

Severe storms caused the structure to overtop last summer. The outdated bridge was damaged and nearly failed.

Lynchburg lawmakers in the House of Delegates have proposed $1.5 million in the budget.

As we reported last week, the Senate is still asking for $5 million.

City leaders say only one of the proposals will be chosen.

Lynchburg will have to match whatever the General Assembly decides to give.

