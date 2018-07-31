Lynchburg leather company expands in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. - A luxury leather goods company announced Tuesday that it is putting down roots in Amherst County.

Moore & Giles, based out of Forest, Virginia, purchased the 50,000 square-foot distribution center located in the Amelon Commerce Center from Old Dominion Footwear and expects to start operations as soon as September.

"Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and it's time for us to close the business," said Malcolm Sydnor, president of Old Dominion Footwear. "We have thoroughly enjoyed being in Amherst County - it's a great place to do business."

The Amherst location will serve as a distribution center for Moore & Giles and will also allow the company to possibly expand its brand of home goods and accessories.

