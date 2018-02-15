Liberty Christian Academy superintendent speaks to students about Florida school shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Students at Liberty Christian Academy gathered in chapel Thursday morning to talk about the school shooting in Florida.

“If you see something on social media, it is your obligation if you love your brother and sister, to report that and let us look into it,” Dr. John Patterson, superintendent at LCA, said.

The superintendent wanted to reassure the students they are safe at their school, if they see or hear something, say something and they prayed for the victims impacted by the shooting in Parkland.

“That's really what this comes down to is prevention. Threat assessment. We're very intentional about 'What do I do if? Who do I see if? And that's what I want them to take away,” Patterson said.

The superintendent says yesterday's fatal shooting has them reviewing their fire alarm procedure and validating it before sending students outside.



