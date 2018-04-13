Liberty to construct four new laboratories for engineering students, CVCC, manufacturing companies

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The GO Virginia Board has given the green light for organizations across the Commonwealth to split $5.9 million for innovative projects. Liberty University is one of them.

Thanks to a $300,000 grant from GO Virginia, the university will construct four new labs at their Center for Energy Research and Education in Bedford.

There will be four separate labs used for chemical and material, electromagnetic compatibility, calibration and non-destructive testing.

School officials have partnered with other institutions like Central Virginia Community College and regional manufacturing companies who can also use their labs for their own research.

"Having labs like these, facilities like we're opening, is also not just good for Liberty University, but the community as well. It really helps enhance the region's economic development efforts to attract new industry that wants to do research and development with a major university like Liberty," Jonathan Whitt, vice president of special projects and business engagement, said.

The university hopes to have the labs open this fall semester.

