LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Liberty University plane has crashed at Lynchburg Regional Airport.

Just before 11 a.m., a Liberty University Cessna 172 Skyhawk airplane was taking off when it experienced a loss of power, according to Liberty.

The pilot radioed the tower before flying the aircraft to a landing and running off the side of the runway.

No one was injured in this crash.

