Liberty University brings back nurse summer camp

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The nation is facing a shortage in the nursing industry and nurses here locally are looking to change that. To help stay ahead of the shortage, Liberty University has started its nursing summer camp after a 20-plus year hiatus. The school had more than 30 middle and high school students on campus learning about the nursing industry and whether it's a profession for them.

“It's a manpower issue, it's all the baby boomers are coming up and getting older and developing more chronic problems. We want to ensure that we're bringing up a new generation that's going to be fully committed to the profession,” Tracy Turner, chair of undergraduate BSN Program at Liberty University, said.

“The future of nursing is in their hands and we're giving them an opportunity to speak with professors with clinical instructors who have 25 plus years of experience,” Dr. Kathryn Miller, executive director of clinical affairs, said.

Liberty hopes programs like this will help reduce the shortage.

