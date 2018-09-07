Liberty University could leave Nike after Colin Kaepernick ads, Falwell Jr. says

RIGHT: President of Liberty University, Jerry Falwell Jr., delivers a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr. told USA Today Sports that the university may cause the university to change its apparel company, according to an article published Friday.

"We’re exploring the situation,” Falwell told USA Today. “If Nike really does believe that law enforcement in this country is unfair and biased, I think we will look around. If we have a contract, we’ll honor it, but we strongly support law enforcement and strongly support our military and veterans who died to protect our freedoms and if the company really believes what Colin Kaepernick believes, it’s going to be hard for us to keep doing business with them."

While speaking with USA Today, Falwell elaborated on when Kaepernick wore socks depicting police officers as pigs in 2016.

“I didn’t like the socks with the cops depicted as pigs and I think if Nike really feels the same way I’m sure we can find a company that’s just as good to deal with,” Falwell told USA Today. “We just want to find out what the company is trying to achieve. Are they trying to use their wealth and influence to attack law enforcement or just make some money by exploiting the attention this former quarterback is getting?”

Falwell told USA Today that Nike's campaign alone may not be enough to cut ties.

“It’s just something we’re exploring,” Falwell told USA Today. “It could be a marketing ploy and if it is, we will probably overlook it. But if it’s really how the leadership of the company feels and they’re attacking law enforcement and military folks on purpose and then why deal with them when there’s plenty of others out there.”

During the interview, Falwell told USA Today he didn't know the exact terms of the deal with Nike and what would justify termination.

