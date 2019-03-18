Liberty University defers application for New London Airport rezoning

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University has announced that it is deferring its application for rezoning the New London Airport.

The move comes after neighbors came forward saying they were opposed to the rezoning, saying the extension of the runway brings the airport right up against some property lines.

According to the university's statement, it plans to use this time to for "outreach and education about future plans for the property."

The university says it also plans to set up meetings with nearby homeowners in the coming weeks.

Below is a statement from Randy Smith, executive vice president and chief operations officer:

“We have heard that a number of people who live near the airport have questions. We want to meet with them, listen to their concerns, and explain our plans for the airport as they are presently approved, as well as better options to accomplish our goals with less impact. We want to have a positive impact on the area’s economy with minimal disruption.”

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.