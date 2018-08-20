Liberty University dorm halls changing

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University students are just days away from the new school year, and students who are moving in this week will notice some changes in dorm hallways.

University leaders said some residence halls have a new roof. Others will get an additional floor to house students and buildings, along with walkways that will have a common space lounge for studying. This comes after students said they wanted more space to spend time with peers.

"Well, it's kind of like I sleep in my bedroom, but I hang out with my family in my living room, and that's really the mindset here that students do a lot in their room, but that's not the only place they do things,” Dustin DuBose, executive director of residence life, said.

Liberty University was recently ranked among the best college dorms on niche.com.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.