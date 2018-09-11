Liberty University football game postponed due to flood concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Due to the forecasted weather related to Hurricane Florence, Liberty University and Norfolk State have agreed to postpone this weekend's football game to Dec. 1.

Provided Norfolk State has not qualified for postseason play, the Flames will host the Spartans on Dec. 1 at Williams Stadium for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

All tickets sold for the Sept. 15 matchup between Liberty and Norfolk State will be valid for the game on Dec. 1.

Norfolk State University and much of the areas around Norfolk have been placed on a mandatory evacuation order.

The Norfolk State game was to serve as Liberty's Hall of Fame Weekend. Liberty Athletics will now celebrate its 10th Athletics Hall of Fame class during next weekend's football game against North Texas.

The Hall of Fame banquet will be held on Friday, Sept. 21 at 6:30 p.m. and the five-member Hall of Fame class will be honored during Liberty's 6 p.m. contest against North Texas inside Williams Stadium.

