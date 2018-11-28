Liberty University freezes tuition rates for 2019-2020 academic year

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the first time in ten years, Liberty University has decided to freeze tuition rates for students, starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

The move comes as a response to what the university calls "the growing financial strain that college costs are putting on today's graduates."

This means that residential students in the 2019-2020 school year will pay the same amount in tuition and room and board costs as they did during the 2018-2019 school year.

“The impact of freezing tuition, combined with the new Middle America Scholarship, is a major increase in financial support for our students,” said President Jerry Falwell. “We understand how challenging it can be to pay for college. We want our students and their families to be able to focus more on education and less on making ends meet, and we’ve taken several steps to make that happen.”

According to the university, the new Middle America Scholarship is helping students from middle-income families who typically earn between $35,000 and $95,000 per year.

This means that for eligible students, the university will pay the difference if the student is not awarded a full Pell Grant.

The university will also be offering additional discounts and scholarships for military members and first responders.

