Liberty University graduate creates 3-D books for visually impaired children

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A Liberty University graduate is using 3D objects to make reading easier and interesting for visually impaired children.

Rachel Lawson is finishing up her master’s degree in occupational therapy. For a project she created two books.

The books introduce visually impaired or blind children to the main character named "Teddy." Each page is written in Braille, there are also 3D printed house objects and animals.

“It kind of gives exposure to animals that a child has heard about, but may or may not have experienced it in real life. So they can feel, a horse has a tail, the pig has a snout. The cow's bigger,” Lawson said.

Lawson says she has hopes to test the 3D book with visually impaired children and get them published.

