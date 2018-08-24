Liberty University improves access, safety on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Clayton Moore walks 10 to 15 minutes from the east side of liberty university's campus to the heart of the school.

"It just seems like you were dodging traffic. It's almost like you were playing frogger a little bit,” Moore said.

This semester will be different for students like Moore who will have to cross these busy roads.

Liberty just finished three major road projects including this new roundabout. It helps push traffic off University Boulevard to the outer edge of campus.

"We're really kind of getting to our long term of having the full loop ring road on campus. Trying to keep pedestrians on the inside, vehicles on the outside. Makes it much safer for both,” Dan Deter, vice-president of construction for Liberty University, said.

The university police's incident reports are not open to the public but school officials tell 10 News on April 25 this year there was a car versus pedestrian incident, but no serious injuries.

"Even if its not an accident happening, you still have vehicles that have to wait for pedestrians to cross the road. So if we can get the vehicles to the outside and pedestrians and the students on the inside the two don't have to cross as much,” Deter said.

Liberty's on campus population is 15,500. This does not include the faculty, staff and construction crews driving through campus every day. Students seeing the changes say it already makes them feel safer.

"Not everybody is coming through the middle of campus anymore, which is going to be great. So I'm looking forward to all the changes,” Moore said.



