Liberty University making progress on first-of-its-kind shooting range

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Progress is being made on a first of-its-kind shooting range in the Hill City. Liberty University leaders say they are finishing the first of a multiple phase approach to building the range on campus for students. It will accommodate all Olympic shooting sports.

“They've got a number of programs in Europe that have been widely successful, bringing European kids to the sport and we're going to try and emulate that with them here,” Brad Butler, planning coordinator for Liberty’s construction and development, said.

School leaders hope to have the first phase up and running this spring. The second phase will include two massive sporting clays and a timber lodge to house the shooting team and accommodate guests.



