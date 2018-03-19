Liberty University plans to add new arena to Virginia campus

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - Liberty University plans to add a 125,000-square-foot arena to its Lynchburg campus.

The new arena will be attached to the Vines Center and be used mainly for volleyball and basketball games. It will accommodate 4,000 to 4,500 people. Men's basketball will continue to play in Vines when attendance is expected to be above 4,000.

The school plans to open the arena by 2020.

For Liberty, the new arena is the continued buildup of its athletic facilities, including a $29 million indoor football practice center and a $20 million natatorium in 2017.

