Liberty University providing online undergraduate students with free textbooks

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University is taking steps to keep its education affordable for its online students by providing online undergraduate students with free textbooks.

The university is providing students with free digital books, instructional materials and physical copies if there is no digital option.

Liberty is working with McGraw-Hill, Cengage, VitalSource and LifeWay to help provide these free educational materials. Liberty is also providing access to digital resources through the Jerry Falwell Library and open-educational resources that are publicly available to all institutions.

This change affects over 700 courses and is expected to save full-time online students up to $975 per year.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.