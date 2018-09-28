Liberty University students back from helping in Carolinas after Hurricane Florence

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University students are back from helping with cleanup efforts in South and North Carolina. LU Send Now students left last week to help clean up after Hurricane Florence ripped through the Carolinas. Once on the ground, students partnered with Samaritan's Purse to help about 10 families.



"Everything from you're at a job site and there are two homes that need help," Quinn Weinzapfel, a student, said.

Eleline Green, a sophomore, added, "And we basically just packed and pulled everything our of her home and put it into storage."

About 14 students went on the trip.

