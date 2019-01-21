Liberty University students hear iconic rendition of MLK's 'I Have a Dream' speech

LYNCHBURG, Va. - It's been nearly 50 years since the death of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. the civil rights leader's legacy and message lives on.

On Monday at Liberty University, students got a chance to experience his most iconic moment as

students were given the opportunity to hear the speech.

Stephon Ferguson, the only person licensed by the King family, took the stage at convocation to perform a theatrical rendition of King's "I Have a Dream" speech.

Ferguson moved the crowd of hundreds as if they were in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963.

Ferguson has spent the past 15 years traveling the world reciting King's speeches and sermons.

"So, to be able to do that is humbling. It's an honor," Ferguson said.

"These words impact practically everyday of our lives. It was really moving. Almost as if I was right there; to be able to hear his impersonation was awesome," Sarah Aina, a junior at Liberty University, said.

On Tuesday, Ferguson will travel to Fort Bragg, the world's largest military base, and then head to Missouri later on in the week.

