Liberty University students serve Lynchburg citywide

LYNCHBURG, Va. - On Friday, Liberty University held its annual Serve Lynchburg event, where students help various organizations in the Hill City.

10 News caught up with music students who were at the Lynchburg Salvation Army, setting up for the Community Care Collaborative Health Fair on Saturday.

It' where medical students and experts will offer free medical care services to those who need it.

“I think it’s important that we’re here setting up because this is our community, and we need to contribute to it. We are all members of one another, and this is just a great way for the body of Christ to serve the body,” said Hannah Byrd, with LU School of Music.

Organizers say everyone is welcome.

People can receive free dental and vision care, as well as sexually transmitted diseases testing.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Lynchburg Salvation Army.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.