Liberty University students to help with post-Florence cleanup

LYNCHBURG, Va. - A team of Liberty University students will head down to North Carolina to help with post-Florence cleanup on Thursday morning, according to university officials.

LU Send Now, Liberty University's disaster relief initiative, will deploy a team to Jacksonville, N.C. to help with the aftermath of Florence.

The team is partnering with Samaritan's Purse, an international relief organization, to help affected homeowners with mud-outs, roof taping and general debris cleanup.

“As a native of North Carolina, I am so thankful we have the opportunity to meet North Carolina during her time of need,” LU Send Executive Director David Welch said. “Our hearts are broken for those who have lost loved ones and property, and we are honored to partner with Samaritan’s Purse and be used to bless those affected by Hurricane Florence.”

