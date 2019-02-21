Liberty University to be satellite home for Conservative Political Action Conference

LYNCHBURG, Va. - President Donald Trump’s son will be in Lynchburg next week.

Liberty University was recently chosen as a satellite location for the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Some top Republicans are expected to speak at the free event, including Vice President Mike Pence via live stream.

School officials said the program will also focus on nonpartisan issues and veterans.

People who come can expect to hear from actor Gary Sinise, who released a new book about defending and supporting military veterans.

“So we want to support him and what he stands for. And let the younger generations meet some veterans they haven’t met before in this area,” said Michael Brady, with the Lynchburg Area Veteran’s Council.

“We’ve got a filmmaker and he’s going to talk about, especially to our film students, how does film and the arts impact our culture,” Scott Lamb, vice president of Liberty University, said.

The event will be March. 1 at the Vine Center.

For a full list of speakers go to https://www.liberty.edu/index.cfm?PID=41859.



