Liberty University to construct new arena

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University continues to expand its campus. This time, a new multipurpose arena will be going up on campus. Liberty Arena will serve indoor sports, like basketball and volleyball, and will hold more than 4,000 seats. Officials say this will give student-athletes a more intimate feeling with their fans.

“Right now we do a lot of swapping. So we're constantly converting the arena from convocation to sports to concerts. So this allows us to keep sports set up during the fall heavy seasons and the convocation so we just don't have to keep setting the arenas back up,” Dan Deter, vice president of major construction at Liberty University, said.

LU hopes to have the arena open in 2020 for the first basketball game.



