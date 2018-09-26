Liberty University to send 300 students to DC to support Kavanaugh nomination

SEPTEMBER 6: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President…

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Amid all of the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Liberty University plans to send 300 students to support the Republican nominee.

According to The News & Advance, the announcement was made on Wednesday morning during convocation by Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr.

The decision comes before one of the three women who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct will testify before Congress on Thursday.

“Liberty University is only three hours from D.C., so we try to give our students a chance to get involved in national politics,” Falwell said.

During the convocation, Falwell pointed out that students from Yale, Kavanaugh's alma mater, will be at the capital to protest the nomination.

“If you want to be excused from classes tomorrow, go to Washington and counter what the Yale students are doing, [and] support Judge Kavanaugh, we’ve got 300 spots for you,” Falwell said.

