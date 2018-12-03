Liberty University head football coach Turner Gill announces retirement

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Liberty University's head football coach, Turner Gill, announced Monday that he will be heading into retirement.

Below is Gill's statement on his retirement:

"It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my retirement from coaching. In the summer of 2016, my wife Gayle was diagnosed with a heart condition. Both Gayle and I wanted to be here to help Liberty through their transition and we are so glad to have done so. We have come to the realization that it is now time for me to step away. I can't put into words how much this coaching staff, support staff and the players mean to us. We are so thankful for President Falwell, Becki Falwell and Ian McCaw and their support during our time here. They, as well as all of those mentioned, have been and will continue to be blessings in our lives. To God be the glory!"

Gill completed his seventh season as Liberty's head football coach, and ended his career at the school with a 47-35 record.

With Gill at the helm, the team ended the 2018 season with a 6-6 record, becoming the ninth program in NCAA history to win six or more games during their first season at the FBS level.

Gill was awarded the Bobby Ross Coach of the Year Award in 2014, an honor given annually to the top Division I coach in the Commonwealth.

According to Liberty, the school has already started the search for a new coach.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.