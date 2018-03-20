Linkhorne Elementary School launches first of its kind, fresh fruit, vegetable bar

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Hundreds of students in Lynchburg now have better access to fruits and vegetables. On Tuesday, a first of its kind, a fresh fruit and vegetable was bar launched at Linkhorne Elementary School.

Every Tuesday and Thursday children from second to fifth grades can enjoy their choice of fruits or veggies to eat with their regular school lunches.

“My favorite fruits are bananas and apples. My favorite vegetables are carrots,” second-grader Rosalie Cyphert said

Ilona Thornhill, also in second grade said, "I’m excited because I haven't had bananas in a while and I really want to eat some bananas right now."



School leaders are looking for funding to expand the mobile salad bar to more schools next year.



