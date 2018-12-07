Linkhorne Middle School students create school's first-ever newspaper

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Some young and aspiring journalists make history in the Hill City.

Twenty-one students at Linkhorne Middle School created the first-ever student newspaper called “The Spot.”

They write about current events, and feature other students and teachers at the school.

The English teacher says it’s remarkable how quickly the students catch on to their articles.

“When they have a say in what they want to write, and they know not only is the teacher going to read it, but the entire school, all of their peers, are going to read it, it motivates them to write better every single time,” Elizabeth Short, sixh-grade teacher, said.

The students hope to distribute their third issue before Christmas. The paper reaches more than 700 people and relies on donations to print color copies. The students are also looking for advertisements. If you're interested, contact them at thespot@lcsedu.net.

