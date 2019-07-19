Lion King Jr. playing in Lynchburg this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. - The highly anticipated movie Lion King is in theaters and young students in Lynchburg are taking the stage in the Lion King Junior play.

They are ready to act in front an audience Friday and Saturday.

The students learned their lines in just two weeks.

Organizers with the Academy Center of the Arts say the 40 students are a part of their Youth Theater Program.

Organizers say it was luck the play and the movie are showing the same day.

The academy is offering a promotion.

If you go see Lion King in theaters, bring your ticket stub to the show and you can get $9 off the original ticket price.

“We love the Lion King. I think the Lion King offers a lot of diversity and its fun and it’s a well-known story. And that’s one of the reasons why we wanted to pick it,” said Kelly Posenauer, director of education.

Tickets are still available. To attend, click here.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.