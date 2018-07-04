Lisa Henderson's family speaks out after boyfriend arrested for her death

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For the Henderson family, celebrating the Fourth of July this year has a different meaning.

"I'm (going to) celebrate simply because they caught him yesterday. And I'm joyful for that and I'm just going to look at her videos and have thoughts of her and listen to the songs she likes to listen to," Sandra Henderson, Lisa Henderson's mother, said.

Lisa Henderson was last seen April 5 in Appomattox County. Her body was found five days later in a wooded area in Campbell County. Investigators arrested and charged Felix Jefferson with two counts of accessory after the fact in connection to Lisa Henderson's death.

Nearly three months later, Marquie Williams--Jefferson's friend and Lisa Henderson's boyfriend, is the second suspect police have in custody, charged with second-degree murder in commission of a felony.

Major L.T. Guthrie, with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office replied said he doesn't have any doubt about that they've caught the right suspect."

Sandra said her daughter and Williams dated on and off, but at the time of her death they were together. When Lisa went missing, the family says they looked to Williams for help.

"Marquie kept saying, 'I love your daughter, you know I wouldn't hurt your daughter.' And I just felt something wrong when he said that and I was like, 'You a lie (liar)," Sandra Henderson said.

Sandra Henderson tells WSLS 10 she didn't know Marquie Williams well, but that he was a quiet person when he was around her family. She also said, though they are closer to justice, she still wants Lisa Henderson to be remembered for how she lived, not how she died.

"Remember her smile. She had a really pretty smile. She was helpful to everybody. If she was going to help you she was going to help you. And just remember that and how kind-hearted she was also," Sandra Henderson said.

Lisa Henderson's mother told 10 News reporter Magdala Louissaint the mortician told her that her daughter had been shot six times. We made an attempt to reach out to Williams' family, but were not successful.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.