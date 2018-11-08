Local car dealership, technical center give students real-world experience

FOREST, Va. - Hearing the sound of a 2019 Subaru sports car rev up keeps Campbell County Technical Center students motivated.

Rustburg High School senior Kristopher Campbell already has his future planned out.

Next year, he’ll be studying at an Ohio technical college.

“I plan to start in basic automotive there, move my way up to motor sports or motorcycle,” Campbell said.

All of his classmates, including Brookville High School senior Brady Henderson, have aspirations to work in the automotive industry.

“When I’m at home, I work on my own cars. I like to be able to do stuff like that, you know, get my hands dirty,” Henderson said.

But to help them learn more about it, people who work in the auto world every day have stepped up to teach.

For the first time, Campbell County Technical Center has teamed up with Terry Volkswagen-Subaru in Forest to expose these young men early and give them guidance.

“We wanted to share what actually takes place in a dealership to let you know what’s involved, what jobs, titles and different positions that are available when it comes to a dealership versus, just being a technician,” said Michael Myers, automotive technology instructor at Campbell County Technical Center.

After spending hours of shadowing Thursday, both Campbell and Henderson are convinced this is the path for them.

“Even if I happen to go to college and that doesn't work out, I still can work in the automotive industry and do something good with my life,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.