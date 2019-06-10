Local college athletes open two computer resource centers in Uganda

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Local college athletes are making an international impact off the field.

The women’s soccer team at the University of Lynchburg recently traveled to Rwanda and Uganda.

With the help of a nonprofit called WAG, which stands for Women and Girls in Soccer, the team opened two computer resource centers in Uganda.

“Women and girls from the entire community, as well as some men, have opportunities to come use that computer center. Ultimately it’s going to open up job opportunities for them and make them pretty valuable in that sense,” said Natalie Deacon, assistant women’s soccer coach.

Deacon said one of their centers is in the city where the Disney movie "Queen of Katwe" was filmed.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.