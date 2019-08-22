Local college student puts in bid for 2020 Olympics

LYNCHBURG, Va. - "I absolutely adore this gun. It's by far my favorite gun," Victoria Hendrix said.

Hendrix, an Arizona native, is a freshman at Liberty University.

"Fall selection. This was national championships. This is where I won my spot on team U.S.A," Hendrix said.

The 18-year-old has been shooting for nine years.

"Just really over time I fell in love with the sport. I just really enjoyed it. I like how you can push yourself to excellence," Hendrix said.

Now she's looking to make one of the two spots for the women's division in Shotgun Shooting for the 2020 Olympics in Japan.

"Because bunker is one of the sports where you can paramount. So you kind of go into it like this," Hendrix said.

Next month in Texas, Hendrix will be competing in the first of two Olympic trials.

She's spent the last two years training for this.

"Just literally my diet I have to monitor. Because if I have too many imbalances, too many carbs I feel heavy, I can't shoot well. It all really goes towards it,” Hendrix said.

And she's prepared for whatever is thrown at her.

"You don't know what angle or height you're going to be at. So before you shoot they'll show you, but you don't know what order everything is going to be in,” Hendrix said.

If Hendrix does well in Texas, she could find herself in the next round in February, putting her that much close to a new title in Japan.

"I'm hoping to compete really well there and God willing, definitely make the cut for finals," Hendrix said.

