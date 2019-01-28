Local community college holds rape aggression defense class for students, staff

LYNCHBURG, Va. - For first-year Central Virginia Community College student Charli Brown is aware of the possbility of an on-campus sexual crimes.

“When people go to college that might be one of the things they’re worried about like if it’s safe or if they need to watch out for themselves,” Brown said.

CVCC’s annual security report showed that, from 2015 to 2017, crime has been low at all campuses: Lynchburg, Bedford, Amherst and Appomattox. The campuses report no serious offenses except for a stalking case in 2017 at the Lynchburg main campus.

“Knowing that nothing has happened like that in a while is good to know,” Brown said.

But the low numbers are not stopping the school’s police department from staying proactive.

“For me, what I get satisfaction (out of) are the totality of things we do. Our security patrols, our programs and all help keep these numbers low,” said Russell Dove, the chief of police at CVCC.

On Tuesday, the school is bringing in a professional with the Rape Aggression Defense, or RAD program to teach CVCC’s female students and staff how to protect themselves.

“If they do get into a situation, it teaches them tactics to maybe get themselves out of that situation,” Dove said.

The school says the free event is also open to family members of students or staff.

“It’s your first time hearing about this class. Do you think you’re gonna go tomorrow?” 10 News Reporter Magdala Louissaint asked Brown. Brown replied, “I might. I usually don’t have classes Tuesdays and Thursday. But I might just come in just because. See what it’s like.”

The program runs for five consecutive Tuesdays, starting on Jan. 29, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Call 434-832-7600 to register or sign up for the first session.

